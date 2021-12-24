Senior Connect
Ambulance rolls over in Bladenboro wreck

A SHP trooper said the ambulance rolled over and the two EMS personnel were taken to the hospital with minor injuries(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - An ambulance and a UPS truck collided at an intersection in Bladenboro Friday just before 10 a.m. causing the ambulance to roll over.

State Highway Patrol said the ambulance was heading south on 410 (NC-131 Hwy) responding to a call when it collided with a UPS truck that had the green light going east on Hwy 211. Neither vehicle yielded.

A trooper said the ambulance rolled over and the two EMS personnel were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both were released later. The UPS truck driver’s injuries did not require further treatment.

The intersection was closed for about an hour.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

