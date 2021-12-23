Over 160,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged in Leland
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 160,000 to 165,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged and reached a tributary of Sturgeon Creek Wednesday.
According to Brunswick County Public Utilities, the sanitary sewer discharge force main failure happened near 795 Green Acres Drive in Leland.
The discharge started at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was discovered at approximately 12 p.m.
The force main was completely isolated at 4 p.m. and excavation for the repair began.
The force main repair was completed and placed back into service at 7:30 p.m. the same day.
