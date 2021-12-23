Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Over 160,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged in Leland

Approximately 160,000 to 165,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged and reached a...
Approximately 160,000 to 165,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged and reached a tributary of Sturgeon Creek Wednesday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 160,000 to 165,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged and reached a tributary of Sturgeon Creek Wednesday.

According to Brunswick County Public Utilities, the sanitary sewer discharge force main failure happened near 795 Green Acres Drive in Leland.

The discharge started at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was discovered at approximately 12 p.m.

The force main was completely isolated at 4 p.m. and excavation for the repair began.

The force main repair was completed and placed back into service at 7:30 p.m. the same day.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
How realistic is Cohen's projection of 10,000 new COVID cases per day at omicron peak?
Fact check: How realistic is Cohen’s projection of 10,000 new COVID cases per day at omicron peak?
Emergency crews respond to wreck at Malpass Corner
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
The SAFE Child Act modernized child abuse laws and extended the statute of limitation for...
Judges deem NC law addressing child sex abuse unconstitutional

Latest News

Man suspected in Randy Davis' murder.
Murder suspect found dead in the woods
State Senator Dan Bishop (R-Mecklenburg) addresses supporters at his primary night victory...
NC Congressman sues state Supreme Court
Over a thousand passengers expected to travel through ILM on peak holiday travel days
More than a thousand passengers expected to travel through ILM on peak holiday travel days
“This is a game changer.” Local doctors comment on new COVID-19 treatment pill
Local medical expert praises new COVID-19 treatment