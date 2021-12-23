NC Congressman sues state Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina congressman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against every judge on the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, asking a federal court to force them to give up basic information about recent decisions delaying North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections.

Congressman Dan Bishop, a Republican who represents a district between Charlotte and Fayetteville, wants the judges’ vote counts in a trio of decisions earlier this month that stopped filing in North Carolina’s 2022 elections, and delayed the March primaries until May.

Partisanship colors the entire issue, leading to assumptions about how judges voted even though the counts aren’t known.

Click here for full story from WRAL.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.