Murder suspect found dead in the woods

Elijah Keever, suspected of murdering Randy Davis, two break ins and killing a dog, has been found deceased and naked near Greenville Village Mobile Home Park.

On December 13, police suspect 23-year-old Keever broke into someone’s home and stabbed their dog to death sometime before 10 p.m.. Then, Keever encountered Davis on Park Ave and murdered him as well. He fled the scene and broke into a business in the 100 block of Sebrell Ave.

Sometime after, a resident reported seeing a naked man running across Oleander. Now, Keever’s naked body has been identified in a wooded area between Oleander and the mobile home park. Given the sequence of events, it is likely the naked man running across oleander was also Keever. Currently the police wait on toxicology reports from the autopsy.

