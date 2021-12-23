Senior Connect
Minnesota officer Kim Potter found guilty on two manslaughter charges

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

Today, Kim Potter was found guilty on charges of first degree manslaughter while committing a misdemeanor and on the charge of manslaughter in the second degree and culpable negligence. She mistook her gun for her taser and killed Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021.

Wright was 20 years old at the time of death, and had recently started looking to take care of his son. He was killed after being pulled over for an out of date tax sticker and an air freshener hanging from his mirror.

