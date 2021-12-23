Senior Connect
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother

By Nancy Laflin
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – Police in New Mexico are searching for two teens who are accused of killing a former corrections officer who was trying to protect his younger brother.

Investigators say Elias Otero’s younger brother met a girl online Feb. 11. He picked her up, but it turned out to be a set up.

“My youngest son was carjacked, and they wanted more than my car. They wanted his jewelry. They stripped him down. They took his credit cards and took whatever he had on him, but they wanted more money,” his mother, Alicia Otero, said.

Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s little brother to drive to the correction officer’s home, telling him they had his brother at gunpoint and wanted cash.

When they got to his home, Elias Otero came out of the house and threatened to shoot the teens.

That’s when police said Avila shot and killed the 24-year-old. His little brother managed to get away.

“It’s very traumatic for all of us, and it’s something we’re going to have to live with for the rest of our lives,” Alicia Otero said.

Copyright 2021 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

