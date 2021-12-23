First Alert Forecast: chilly tonight, big warming trend begins tomorrow!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! We have another chilly night ahead as lows dip into the lower and middle 30s, after a sunny and cool Thursday afternoon.

On the drought: recent rain has been enough to keep it from blowing up, yet not consistent enough to end it. pic.twitter.com/VRMHZrPGTZ — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) December 23, 2021

After Thursday, a high pressure ridge appears set to deliver the fourth lengthy stretch of dry and warm weather in as many December weeks. Expect 60 and 70+ temperature days right through the 31st and no nighttime freezes.

Catch more Christmastime weather details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into 2022 with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

