First Alert Forecast: chilly tonight, big warming trend begins tomorrow!

By Eric Davis
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! We have another chilly night ahead as lows dip into the lower and middle 30s, after a sunny and cool Thursday afternoon.

After Thursday, a high pressure ridge appears set to deliver the fourth lengthy stretch of dry and warm weather in as many December weeks. Expect 60 and 70+ temperature days right through the 31st and no nighttime freezes.

Catch more Christmastime weather details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into 2022 with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

