Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: chilly Thursday, then temps turn way up!

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny but chilly day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to peak mainly in the lower and middle 50s after a cold and frosty start.

After Thursday, a high pressure ridge appears set to deliver the fourth lengthy stretch of dry and warm weather in as many December weeks. Expect 60 and 70+ temperature days right through the 31st and no nighttime freezes.

Catch more Christmastime weather details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into 2022 with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
How realistic is Cohen's projection of 10,000 new COVID cases per day at omicron peak?
Fact check: How realistic is Cohen’s projection of 10,000 new COVID cases per day at omicron peak?
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
The SAFE Child Act modernized child abuse laws and extended the statute of limitation for...
Judges deem NC law addressing child sex abuse unconstitutional
Emergency crews respond to wreck at Malpass Corner

Latest News

Good travel weather over the eastern U.S.
First Alert Forecast: chilly now but a big Christmas warm-up is on the way
Good travel weather over the eastern U.S.
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Dec. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from early Wed., Dec. 22, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: chilly with a gradual warmup
Your First Alert Forecast from early Wed., Dec. 22, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from early Wed., Dec. 22, 2021