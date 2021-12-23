First Alert Forecast: chilly Thursday, then temps turn way up!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny but chilly day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to peak mainly in the lower and middle 50s after a cold and frosty start.

After Thursday, a high pressure ridge appears set to deliver the fourth lengthy stretch of dry and warm weather in as many December weeks. Expect 60 and 70+ temperature days right through the 31st and no nighttime freezes.

