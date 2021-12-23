Emergency crews respond to wreck at Malpass Corner

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a wreck close to Malpass Corner in Pender County that halted traffic around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Traffic in the northbound lane of Highway 421 was backed up several miles south into New Hanover County until about 8:30 p.m.

According to a SHP trooper on the scene, two vehicles were involved and people were transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

