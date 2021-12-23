Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to wreck at Malpass Corner

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a wreck close to Malpass Corner in Pender County that halted traffic around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Traffic in the northbound lane of Highway 421 was backed up several miles south into New Hanover County until about 8:30 p.m.

According to a SHP trooper on the scene, two vehicles were involved and people were transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
Dustin Carr allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
Veronica Roberts honoring her late sister.
Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff responds on social media to controversy over Bible verse

Latest News

Supplies run low as demand for COVID tests skyrocket ahead of holidays
The holiday season and spread of omicron variant leads to shortage of COVID-19 tests
Man runs 100 miles backwards in less than 48 hours for Boys & Girls Club
Man completes 100-mile backwards run to help Boys & Girls Club
Leland Police Department offers to check in “While You’re Away”
Leland PD offers to check on people's homes while away
Judges deem NC law addressing child sex abuse unconstitutional
Judges make decision that affects sexual assault statute of limitations