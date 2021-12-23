Senior Connect
Donation helps Good Shepherd Center feed those in need

The Good Shepherd Center Soup Kitchen
The Good Shepherd Center Soup Kitchen
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Good Shepherd Center received a $2,000 donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed people who are food insecure during the holiday season.

According to Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight, the gift will be used to help the hungry to access healthy foods including fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Food Lion and the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation have been a steadfast partner over the years and their generous support has allowed us to feed hundreds of our hungry neighbors in crisis,” said Knight.

Shelter guests have access to three hot meals daily. Once a week, community members can pick up bags of food at a drive-through outside Good Shepherd’s soup kitchen at 811 Martin Street in Wilmington, Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves.

