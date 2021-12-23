Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - With some holiday gifts still in transit, some law enforcement agencies stepped up their game against thieves.

Police targeted porch pirates by leaving packages with tracking devices in front of houses.

“We’re going to a prearranged residence with the homeowner’s consent. They are a prior victim of either mail theft or package theft. We place the package at the front door, and we wait for the signal to go off,” officer Andrei Bratiloveanu said.

Officers in plain clothes riding in an unmarked black van delivered the box with a GPS tracker.

It’s left at a home near police headquarters where porch pirates have hit twice before.

The FedEx package contained iPhones and other popular gifts. Now comes the waiting game.

“Dispatch will get the notification that the package has moved, and they’re able to relay to officers at what speed and which direction the package is going in,” Bratiloveanu said.

One the package is stolen, an alarm sounds on dispatchers’ computers. Notifications that it’s on the move are received on officers’ cell phones.

The bait packages work. A video from the same house almost two weeks ago shows when a suspect nabbed a different bait box.

The man was tracked and arrested at a park as he opened the package minutes later. Since the bait package has more than a $1,000 worth of goods, it’s a felony.

Anaheim police plan to use the high-tech crime-fighting tool year-round.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
How realistic is Cohen's projection of 10,000 new COVID cases per day at omicron peak?
Fact check: How realistic is Cohen’s projection of 10,000 new COVID cases per day at omicron peak?
Emergency crews respond to wreck at Malpass Corner
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
The SAFE Child Act modernized child abuse laws and extended the statute of limitation for...
Judges deem NC law addressing child sex abuse unconstitutional

Latest News

Approximately 160,000 to 165,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged and reached a...
Over 160,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged in Leland
A group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico...
US has reunited 100 children separated from parents under Trump administration
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort in...
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19