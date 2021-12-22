Unvaccinated UNCW students, faculty, staff to participate in return-to-campus testing in January

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW students will return in-person to classes January 12, 2022 after providing proof of vaccination, proof of a previous positive COVID-19 test in the past 90 days, or proof of a negative test within the past five days, or must participate in return-to-campus testing.

Return-to-campus testing will take place in Warwick Ballroom 4 daily from January 4 - January 9.

Once cleared, students, faculty, and staff will receive a clearance letter. Those who have previously submitted proof of vaccination do not have to do so again.

In an earlier news release, Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli wrote that indoor face coverings will still be required for all faculty, staff, and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status in the spring semester. He also expressed optimism regarding campus events and activities planned for the new year.

“At the moment, all of us are ready for a nice, long winter break. I hope you enjoy special times with your family and friends in the days ahead and that you return to UNCW in January, rested and ready for the spring 2022 semester,”

The testing schedule is outlined below:

Submit Vaccination Records to Student Health

Students, faculty and staff who have not yet submitted their vaccination records or previous positive test results can email a copy to coronavirus@uncw.edu or drop one off at any of the testing sites.

Residential students received email instructions from Housing and Residence Life.

Students living off campus, faculty and staff who have not already submitted their information should email it before they arrive on campus or bring it to one of the testing sites.

Emailed information must be received by noon the day before you arrive on campus to receive a clearance letter emailed to you before you arrive. Those arriving over the weekend will need to submit their information by Friday at noon.

Return-to-Campus Testing will occur in Warwick Ballroom 4

Tuesday, January 4 from 1-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 6 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Friday, January 7 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, January 9 from 1-6 p.m.

Please allow at least 45 minutes to be tested and receive your result and your clearance letter.

Surveillance Testing

Surveillance testing starts on Monday, January 10 and will serve as return-to-campus testing for those who arrive January 10 or later. Surveillance testing is Monday-Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. in Warwick Ballroom 4 and Veterans Hall, Room 1012.

As information continues to be gathered about the Omicron variant of the virus, UNCW officials say they will adjust protocols as necessary and provide updates.

Meanwhile, Duke University announced Wednesday that it would begin the semester remotely for the first week of classes.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.