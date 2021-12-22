Senior Connect
Trash pick-up days change for some around the holidays

The city asks that all materials be out on the evening prior to collection as crews may arrive early in the morning
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced its amended trash and recycling schedule for the holidays Wednesday.

The holiday trash and recycling schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) customers will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Service includes Trash, Recycling (Green Week) & Yard Waste. Bulky Items for Wednesday must be scheduled before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 by calling 910-341-7875.
  • Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) customers will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Service includes Trash, Recycling (Blue Week) & Yard Waste. Bulky items for Monday, Jan. 3, must be scheduled before 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

The city asks that all materials be out on the evening prior to collection as crews may arrive early in the morning.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

