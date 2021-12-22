Trash pick-up days change for some around the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced its amended trash and recycling schedule for the holidays Wednesday.

The holiday trash and recycling schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) customers will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Service includes Trash, Recycling (Green Week) & Yard Waste. Bulky Items for Wednesday must be scheduled before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 by calling 910-341-7875.

Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) customers will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Service includes Trash, Recycling (Blue Week) & Yard Waste. Bulky items for Monday, Jan. 3, must be scheduled before 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

The city asks that all materials be out on the evening prior to collection as crews may arrive early in the morning.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.