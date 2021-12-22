Residents excited about Long Leaf Park improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New improvements have been in the works for a little while now, and just in the past few weeks things have come together for people of all ages to enjoy.

“It’s another option to interact with the real world. We have this great park here, which is awesome and there’s a playground for the kids and this is almost a playground for the adults, so we appreciate it,” said Wilmington resident Willy Pascua.

That adult playground Pascua is talking about is the new ninja course. It has 8 obstacles, similar to ones you would see on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

But, you don’t have to be a pro to take on the challenge.

Pascua said he doesn’t have any experience with American Ninja Warrior courses. “Other than from my couch, this is the closest I’ve ever gotten, so it’s fun.”

The park also added a new basketball court next to the ninja course, they’re calling this the adult basketball court. The old basketball court near the baseball fields now has four 8-foot hoops, and other games like hopscotch and four square.

County officials are hoping to see more people enjoying the park with these improvements.

“We just want to continue to encourage people to come out to the parks. Come outside, enjoy the parks whether you walk or you skateboard, you ride a bike, walk your dog, come to the park and enjoy your day,” said assistant director for New Hanover County Parks & Gardens Andy Johnson. “Whether you’re a novice up to advanced this course is challenging and will be fun and exciting for everyone.”

The Pascua family enjoyed their day at Long Leaf Park and their first time on the new ninja course.

“It’s another option for my family to get together and bond over something physical and challenging, so we definitely appreciate this opportunity,” Pascua said.

The improvements costed around $265,000. County officials said they are always looking for new ways to improve the community, and especially promote health and wellness for everyone.

