‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced the passing of one of its officers.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted Wednesday morning that it was with a “heavy heart” that he shared the passing of CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.

He said that Goodwin, hired by the CMPD in October 2015, was a mother to a 3-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 4-month-old, and had recently returned to work from maternity leave. She also leaves behind a husband, Brenton, with the Charlotte Fire Department, according to the chief.

“Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family,” Jennings said.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of @CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here. #EOW

According to the department, the officer died in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard that involved a CMPD cruiser and two tractor-trailers.

“The profession hurts. Our city hurts,” Jennings said.

During a Wednesday morning briefing, Jennings said that officers were on the scene of a separate crash around 3:40 a.m. when two tractor-trailers on I-85 South collided with each other, which caused those vehicles to strike the officers.

Jennings said one officer who was hit while she was in her vehicle called in the collision and began tending to the other injured officers, herself included.

According to the chief, Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene. Three other officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released, Jennings said.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says Officer Mia Goodwin joined the police department in Oct 2015. She has three children, ages 3, 1, and 4months old. She just returned back to work from maternity leave. She is also survived by her husband who is a firefighter.

“She was an inspiring young woman who wanted to do more,” Jennings said. “She loved the people around her, the people that she worked with.”

Condolences came in from other law enforcement departments and Gov. Roy Cooper over the death of Ofc. Goodwin.

“I’ve talked with Chief Jennings to offer support & sympathy. Grateful for officers who take risks every day to keep us safe,” Cooper tweeted.

Our hearts are with family, friends & Charlotte Mecklenburg PD on the loss of Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed on duty during a traffic collision. I've talked with Chief Jennings to offer support & sympathy. Grateful for officers who take risks every day to keep us safe.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles posted a video to Twitter where she expressed her sadness over Goodwin’s death.

“We can never take for granted the service of officers in CMPD. My prayers for the family and every member of the department as we go through this difficult time,” Lyles said.

This is a day of sorrow for @CMPD and the entire City of Charlotte, as we mourn the loss of Officer Mia Goodwin.

The Gastonia Police Department tweeted that they mourn with law enforcement officers from N.C. and across the U.S. after learning of Wednesday morning’s line of duty death involving CMPD Ofc. Goodwin.

The Gastonia Police Department mourns with law enforcement across N.C. & across the U.S. after learning of this morning’s line of duty death of neighboring police agency @CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin.



Rest easy Officer Goodwin, we have the watch from here.#EOW https://t.co/sh3UHkFGxg pic.twitter.com/EsjpaqZUUK — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 22, 2021

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to CMPD who lost one of their own this morning in a traffic accident,” Union Road Fire tweeted.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to CMPD who lost one of their own this morning in a traffic accident.

Jennings said the department has not determined at this time if there will be any charges stemming from the crash. He stressed that when motorists see first responders on the scene, slow down.

“If there are blue lights in the roadway, slow down and take precaution,” he said.

