Miss an episode of “1on1 with Jon Evans” in 2021? Here’s a quick way to catch up!

These are just some of the guests who joined WECT's Jon Evans in the fifth season of the award-winning "1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast. From upper left: Brad Thor, Shaneequa Vereen, Lee Loughnane, Yaya DaCosta, Megan Petersen and Hannah Black, Alex Highsmith, Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks, Dr. Muneeb Shah and Greta Van Susteren.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fifth season of the award-winning “1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast is now in the books, featuring 18 in-depth interviews with authors, actors, athletes, comedians, directors, television personalities and newsmakers. Most of our guests have ties to this great place we call home. The others have become part of our lives, even for short periods of time through daily, weekly or annual appearances.

This Year-in-Review episode features some of the most interesting snippets from the virtual get-togethers in the past twelve months. The full episodes are available for free download at any of the links below.

You can subscribe to the “1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast, and immediately receive the new episodes when they are released. Tell a friend of post about it on your social media page to let people know what you think of the interviews.

The “1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast is a free download on many of your favorite podcast streaming apps including:

See you for Season 6 in 2022!

Check out past episodes of the “1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast online at wect.com.

