Leland Police Department offers to check in "While You're Away"

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s arguably the busiest travel day of the year, meaning many people are hitting the road or heading to the airport for their Christmas vacation.

“Bad guys know that people go out of town for vacation, so I would say that your chances increase during the holidays due to travel and stuff like that,” said Lt. Dallas Warren with the Leland Police Department.

Your local law enforcement agencies want to make sure your home is safe while you’re gone. That’s why many of them are offering to check in on your house. The Leland Police department calls it their “While You’re Away” program.

“When the police officers are out working, they know to go by this residence and check it to make sure all the doors and windows are secured and that nobody’s broken into the house and that everything’s in place like it should be,” said Lt. Warren.

When you sign up for the program, you’ll be asked if there are any lights left on or cars in the driveway that officers should expect to see.

Some tips Lt. Warren suggests for those traveling this weekend include keeping your lights on a timer and consider keeping your home well lit both inside and outside.

“If you’re not going to use the police department’s service, we encourage that you have a neighbor or a friend or a relative go by and check on your house periodically.”

The While You’re Away” program is for people who won’t have others checking in on their home. If you have a pet sitter, house sitter or even a friend coming by to water your houseplants, you’re asked not to sign up.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office offers a similar program that residents can sign up for by submitting a Keep Check Request.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

