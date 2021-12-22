Senior Connect
Judges deem law addressing child sex abuse unconstitutional

(WITN)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Judges have ruled that a North Carolina law cannot temporarily lift the statute of limitations to allow people who were sexually abused as children decades ago to be able to sue in civil court.

The measure had passed the state legislature unanimously in 2019. But a three-judge panel ruled Monday that the state constitution bars the legislature from reopening the statute of limitations.

NC lawmakers pass bill to extend statute of limitations for child sex crime victims

The judges stressed that they felt bound by precedent and suggested that the issue may be better suited for the North Carolina Supreme Court to consider instead of the panel.

It was not immediately clear whether the ruling would be appealed.

