First Alert Forecast: chilly with a gradual warmup

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday showers deposited close to an inch of rain on Wilmington and reasonably similar beneficial tallies across the Cape Fear Region. Apart some stray leftover raindrops first thing Wednesday, expect clearing skies and then a generally bright stretch of weather right into Christmas weekend.

Initially, temperatures will be slow to respond to the emerging sunshine: expect afternoon highs in the seasonably nippy 50s Wednesday and Thursday with frosty 30s for the adjacent nights. Noticeably milder 60s and even a few 70s ought to develop by Christmas weekend and early next week, though.

Catch details like these and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your forecast toward New Year’s Eve with your WECT Weather App.

