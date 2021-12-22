Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: chilly now but a big Christmas warm-up is on the way

By Eric Davis
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday showers deposited just over an inch of rain on Wilmington and reasonably similar beneficial tallies across the Cape Fear Region. After rapidly clearing skies and brisk northwesterly breezes today, skies will remain clear this evening as overnight lows plunge below the freezing mark in most spots by Thursday morning

After a sunny and brisk Thursday with below normal highs in the lower and middle 50s, a massive pre-Christmas warming trend will kick into high gear. For Christmas Eve on Friday highs will soar into 60s with some 70s likely for most on Christmas Day. Expect full sunshine and no rain through the weekend.

Catch details like these and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your forecast toward New Year’s Eve with your WECT Weather App.

