First Alert Forecast: chilly now but a big Christmas warm-up is on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday showers deposited just over an inch of rain on Wilmington and reasonably similar beneficial tallies across the Cape Fear Region. After rapidly clearing skies and brisk northwesterly breezes today, skies will remain clear this evening as overnight lows plunge below the freezing mark in most spots by Thursday morning

It has been a mild December overall in SE NC, however, Thursday morning will be cold with many subfreezing temperatures. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/sqakSQI30V — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) December 22, 2021

After a sunny and brisk Thursday with below normal highs in the lower and middle 50s, a massive pre-Christmas warming trend will kick into high gear. For Christmas Eve on Friday highs will soar into 60s with some 70s likely for most on Christmas Day. Expect full sunshine and no rain through the weekend.

SE NC remains on track for 70+ degree highs in SE NC. No rain either. Enjoy! #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/WP0wkdtgIc — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) December 22, 2021

