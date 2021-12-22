Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
Veronica Roberts honoring her late sister.
Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117
Dustin Carr allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin passed away Wednesday, according to the chief.
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare