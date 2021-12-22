Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cash donation of $180,000 found in box at university

The City College of New York recently found $180,000 in a cardboard box in the mailroom...
The City College of New York recently found $180,000 in a cardboard box in the mailroom addressed to the physics department.(Source: City College of New York/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A donation of $180,000 in cash was sitting in a cardboard box in a mailroom for months before anyone noticed it.

The box was addressed to the physics department at the City College of New York.

It had been delivered on Nov. 12, 2020, when the school was in distance learning.

No one opened it until in-person classes resumed this semester.

When they did, they found stacks of 50- and 100-dollar bills, totaling $180,000.

There was also an unsigned letter. It said the sender was an alumni who wanted to give back to the school that started their scientific career.

City College of New York, New York police, the U.S. Postal Service, the FBI and the Treasury Department determined the money was clean, but they have not been able to identify the donor.

The physics department is planning to fund two full-tuition scholarships each year until the money runs out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
Veronica Roberts honoring her late sister.
Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117
Dustin Carr allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
Whether you donate a bike or ring a bell at the red kettle, plenty of people give back this...
Man runs 100 miles backwards in less than 48 hours for Boys & Girls Club
U.S. Army Spc. Eyza Carrasco, left, with 2nd Cavalry Regiment, administers a COVID-19...
US Army optimistic its COVID vaccine can protect against current, future variants
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment