Cape Fear Cooking: Easy Christmas Treats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and there’s nothing better to eat once you make it there than a freshly made treat. Whether you’re dealing with the simple slice-and-bake Christmas cookies, peanut butter-filled buckeyes or a family favorite steeped in tradition, something made with love (and sugar) just makes this time of the year better.

And we have a new take on an old-school treat that’s both fun and easy for the whole family.

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Wilmington’s GLOW Academy stopped by the new WECT kitchen to share her recipe for Rice Krispies Treats...with a twist.

The video is above and the recipe and instructions are below.

We hope you enjoy. And from the WECT family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Chef Gwen’s Recipe for Rice Krispies Bites:

(Makes approximately 24-1″ bites)

Ingredients:

Mini Marshmallows 6 cups

Butter 1 stick / 1/4 lb / 4oz

Rice Crispy 1-10oz box / 6 cups

Salt ½ tsp

Vanilla ½ tsp

Shredded coconut or sprinkles, optional

Instructions:

1. Melt butter in a large deep pot over low heat

2. Once butter is melted, add marshmallows and stir until smooth (3-6 minutes)

3. Then add vanilla, stir and remove from heat

4. Add rice Krispies

5. Stir until well mixed

6. Pour out into 8x8 pan

7. Gently press to smooth out the treats to 1″ depth

8. Let cool before cutting into 1″ squares

9. Roll each bite into a round ball, then press it into shredded coconut and sprinkles before placing in a candy cup for service

*These will last up to 2 weeks unrefrigerated

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Wilmington’s GLOW Academy stopped by the new WECT kitchen to share her recipe for Rice Krispies Treats...with a twist. (WECT)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.