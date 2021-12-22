Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Cooking: Easy Christmas Treats

By Corey Preece
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and there’s nothing better to eat once you make it there than a freshly made treat. Whether you’re dealing with the simple slice-and-bake Christmas cookies, peanut butter-filled buckeyes or a family favorite steeped in tradition, something made with love (and sugar) just makes this time of the year better.

And we have a new take on an old-school treat that’s both fun and easy for the whole family.

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Wilmington’s GLOW Academy stopped by the new WECT kitchen to share her recipe for Rice Krispies Treats...with a twist.

The video is above and the recipe and instructions are below.

We hope you enjoy. And from the WECT family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Chef Gwen’s Recipe for Rice Krispies Bites:

(Makes approximately 24-1″ bites)

Ingredients:

Mini Marshmallows 6 cups

Butter 1 stick / 1/4 lb / 4oz

Rice Crispy 1-10oz box / 6 cups

Salt ½ tsp

Vanilla ½ tsp

Shredded coconut or sprinkles, optional

Instructions:

1. Melt butter in a large deep pot over low heat

2. Once butter is melted, add marshmallows and stir until smooth (3-6 minutes)

3. Then add vanilla, stir and remove from heat

4. Add rice Krispies

5. Stir until well mixed

6. Pour out into 8x8 pan

7. Gently press to smooth out the treats to 1″ depth

8. Let cool before cutting into 1″ squares

9. Roll each bite into a round ball, then press it into shredded coconut and sprinkles before placing in a candy cup for service

*These will last up to 2 weeks unrefrigerated

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Wilmington’s GLOW Academy stopped by the new WECT kitchen to share her...
Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Wilmington’s GLOW Academy stopped by the new WECT kitchen to share her recipe for Rice Krispies Treats...with a twist.(WECT)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
Dustin Carr allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
Veronica Roberts honoring her late sister.
Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff responds on social media to controversy over Bible verse

Latest News

The city asks that all materials be out on the evening prior to collection as crews may arrive...
Trash pick-up days change for some around the holidays
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte
Once students, faculty, and staff have cleared testing or have proved their vaccination status,...
Unvaccinated UNCW students, faculty, staff to participate in return-to-campus testing in January
Judges deem NC law addressing child sex abuse unconstitutional