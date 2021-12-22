Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) - In the aftermath of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier this month, two babies were found wrapped in blankets inside of a bathtub that had been thrown from a home.

Bodycam video obtained in a public records request shows Hopkins County authorities finding the children Dec. 10. The tub was tossed by a tornado that demolished the house.

Sheriff’s deputies Trent Arnold and Troy Blue can be seen looking through the rubble in Dawson Springs.

They eventually heard crying in the distance and then came across the 15-month-old and 3-month-old still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury, but both children survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
Dustin Carr allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
Veronica Roberts honoring her late sister.
Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff responds on social media to controversy over Bible verse

Latest News

A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Supplies run low as demand for COVID tests skyrocket ahead of holidays
The holiday season and spread of omicron variant leads to shortage of COVID-19 tests
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado