Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Arrest made in carjacking of 81-year-old man in Bladenboro

Nasheem Lason Terry has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a...
Nasheem Lason Terry has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is being held under a $75,000 bond.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Lumberton man has been arrested in connection to the carjacking of an 81-year-old man in Bladenboro earlier this week.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Nasheem Lason Terry has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is being held under a $75,000 bond.

Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell confirms officers responded to Village Oaks Apartments around 1 p.m. Monday after a group of young men held a former town commissioner at gunpoint and stole his car and wallet.

Family says Mitchell Hughes wasn’t physically injured in the armed robbery. The grandfather had just returned from the grocery store when the suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting
On Tuesday, health officials said the county’s percent positivity rate is currently 6.7 percent...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
Veronica Roberts honoring her late sister.
Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117
Dustin Carr allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

Latest News

Whether you donate a bike or ring a bell at the red kettle, plenty of people give back this...
Man runs 100 miles backwards in less than 48 hours for Boys & Girls Club
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte
t’s arguably the busiest travel day of the year, meaning many people are hitting the road or...
Leland Police Department offers to check in “While You’re Away”
COVID-19 home test
Supplies run low as demand for COVID tests skyrocket ahead of holidays