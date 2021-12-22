Arrest made in carjacking of 81-year-old man in Bladenboro

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Lumberton man has been arrested in connection to the carjacking of an 81-year-old man in Bladenboro earlier this week.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Nasheem Lason Terry has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is being held under a $75,000 bond.

Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell confirms officers responded to Village Oaks Apartments around 1 p.m. Monday after a group of young men held a former town commissioner at gunpoint and stole his car and wallet.

Family says Mitchell Hughes wasn’t physically injured in the armed robbery. The grandfather had just returned from the grocery store when the suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him.

