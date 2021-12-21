USDA-RD announces $5.2 million for rural NC internet infrastructure

Robeson and Sapmson County, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) is investing $5.2 million to improve access to high-speed internet in Robeson and Sampson Counties.

In Robeson county, Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation is using $2.9 million of the grant to build a 60 mile system. This fiber internet system will give 2,500 residents and 19 businesses greater access to internet and free high speed internet in a local community center.

In Sampson county, Star Telephone Membership Corporation is investing $2.3 million towards a 120 mile internet system for the 1,800 residents and 15 businesses there.

These moves are part of a greater project by the USDA-RD to expand high-speed internet access and create opportunities for people in rural communities.

