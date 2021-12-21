Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TSA screens 2 million people for fifth straight day

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday travel rush is only ramping up.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row.

The TSA anticipates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3.

In general, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020.

Airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers from last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30...
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
Columbus County shooting investigation
‘Its not worth taking someone’s life:’ One dead, three injured in Columbus County shootings

Latest News

A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Firefighter sounds tornado siren by hand as storm hits
A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand in Iowa
Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
President Biden plans to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for...
Biden to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for holiday gatherings
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son