Surf City Fire Department improves fire protection rating

The Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal officials conduct the survey on a regular basis to determine a department's rating.
By Joshua Boulet
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Fire Department was just given a Fire Protection Class Rating 3, which will be effective starting April 1, 2022.

The Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal officials conduct the survey on a regular basis to determine a department’s rating. The officials assess the community, equipment and fire department to determine their readiness for a fire.

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey said, “The citizens in the town of Surf City should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

With an improved fire protection class rating, some insurance companies may be willing to reduce your monthly costs. If you live near Surf City or run a business in the area, it might be worthwhile to contact your insurance provider to reduce your premium.

