Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30...
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
Columbus County shooting investigation
‘Its not worth taking someone’s life:’ One dead, three injured in Columbus County shootings

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at Rio Grande City, Texas, on Saturday....
Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school
Work on the new skate park in Oak Island will begin in the fall of 2022.
Delayed construction of Oak Island’s new skate park allows more time for public input
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron