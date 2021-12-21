Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

The Washington News Bureau speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the newest White House initiatives to handle the latest COVID-19 spike.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30...
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
Columbus County shooting investigation
‘Its not worth taking someone’s life:’ One dead, three injured in Columbus County shootings

Latest News

Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently...
Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats
The Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal officials conduct the survey on a...
Surf City Fire Department improves fire protection rating
Chemours CEO on GenX: 'That's a permitting issue we have in NC'
Following criticism, Chemours no longer listed as a top responsible company in Newsweek
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Biden response to omicron: Full Interview
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say