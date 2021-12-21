Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Most state road projects halt for holidays

(WGEM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most state road construction projects will be suspended to help ease traffic during the holidays.

The Department of Transportation plans to open lanes that have been closed on highways across the state from now until Tuesday, December 28 and then again from Friday, December 31- Tuesday, January 4.

Exceptions include bridges being replaced, long-term lane construction that cannot be temporarily removed and highway work that does not impact travel.

The DOT is offering the following tips for those hitting the roads over the holidays:

  • Leave early. Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes to avoid the heaviest traffic congestion.
  • Stay alert. Even when highway work is paused, you may encounter narrowed lanes, shifts in traffic and lower speed limits through work zones.
  • Be patient.
  • Don’t drive drowsy. For extended drives, take frequent breaks to remain alert.
  • Don’t drive distracted. When drivers are not focused on the road, they react slowly to traffic conditions and are more likely to be involved in a crash.

Officials say the heaviest traffic is expected Monday, especially on highways. Drivers are urged to pay extra attention and be cautious when traveling, even in work zones.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff addresses controversy over alleged First Amendment violation through social media
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30...
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting

Latest News

In Sampson county, Star Telephone Membership Corporation is investing $2.3 million towards a...
USDA-RD announces $5.2 million for rural NC internet infrastructure
The New Hanover County’s NAACP chapter welcomes a new face to its leadership: 28-year-old...
Meet Reddgo Long Jr., New Hanover County’s youngest NAACP president
The Kevin Bell Skate Park could not escape Hurricane Isaias' destruction. It was so damaged...
Delayed construction of Oak Island’s new skate park allows more time for public input
Amid an increase in COVID-19-related metrics, the New Hanover County Health and Human Services...
New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases
Health officials recommend 5,000 to 10,000 steps per day. In addition, an average of 150...
More than half of young adults are overweight, study says