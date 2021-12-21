Senior Connect
Mom, 2-year-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot liquid in Ohio break-in, police say

Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured when a suspect broke into their home and burned them with hot grease or oil.
By Kim Schupp, Gray News staff, Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured when a suspect broke into their home and burned them with hot grease or oil.

WXIX reported that the woman called 911 around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, reporting someone forced their way into her home, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt.

The mother told 911 the intruder poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping, Burkhardt said.

The substance that burned the two is thought to be either hot grease or oil, according to police.

“She is sleeping in her bed; Next thing you know, somebody is pouring some hot liquid on her, which we believe to be either grease or oil,” Burkhardt said.

The mother and son were “burned badly” and taken to the hospital, he said.

The injuries are not life-threatening, but they will remain in a Dayton hospital for at least the day, according to officials.

The suspect ran from the home after pouring the hot substance on the mother and son, police said.

It appears the intruder did not steal anything, Burkhardt added.

Burkhardt said this type of crime is one he has not seen in his two-plus decades on the force.

“After 22 years, I don’t think I’ve ever been on a call where somebody intentionally burned somebody with something like that,” he said. “It’s usually a ball bat, a gun, a knife. To use something like that as a weapon, I’ve never heard of it.”

Detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

