UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 15-year-old youth, who was reported missing from the Kelly Road area in Wilmington Monday evening, has been found.

Michael Allen Goins is described as being 5′11″ and approximately 155 lbs, with shaggy, dirty blonde hair down to his ears and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday around 6:15 p.m. wearing a black sleeveless hoodie, black gym shorts, black high tops, and possibly a long-sleeve black/red flannel. He may be carrying a black backpack with clothes inside.

Goins does not have a cell phone and may be headed to Surf City.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3600.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.