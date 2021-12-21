Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found

Goins was last seen Monday around 6:15 p.m. wearing a black sleeveless hoodie, black gym...
Goins was last seen Monday around 6:15 p.m. wearing a black sleeveless hoodie, black gym shorts, black high tops, and possibly a long-sleeve black/red flannel.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 15-year-old youth, who was reported missing from the Kelly Road area in Wilmington Monday evening, has been found.

Michael Allen Goins is described as being 5′11″ and approximately 155 lbs, with shaggy, dirty blonde hair down to his ears and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday around 6:15 p.m. wearing a black sleeveless hoodie, black gym shorts, black high tops, and possibly a long-sleeve black/red flannel. He may be carrying a black backpack with clothes inside.

Goins does not have a cell phone and may be headed to Surf City.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3600.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
FOUND: Missing NHC man returned home safely
According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30...
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges

Latest News

Veronica Roberts honoring her late sister.
Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117
SKY TRACKER: Looking over the White Oak dike in Kelly
Bladen County commissioners seek military support to repair levee breached during Hurricane Florence
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
Family members still in shock after fire that displaces them and their dogs
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges
Columbus County Sheriff's Office is under scrutiny for religious sign inside office