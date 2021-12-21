Meet Reddgo Long Jr., New Hanover County’s youngest NAACP president

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County’s NAACP chapter welcomes a new face to its leadership: 28-year-old Reddgo Long Jr., taking over as former president Deborah Maxwell now makes her way to lead the state chapter.

Reddgo Long Jr. has spent the last 20 years of his life preaching the word of God to anyone who will listen, encouraging others to do good and make a change. Now, he’s carrying that message into a new role: New Hanover County’s NAACP president.

“There are a plethora of things that are affecting people of color in our community--whether it’s racism, white supremacy, different types of inequities that we face,” said Long.

Long hopes to help change that, leaning on his favorite Bible verse for guidance.

“[In 1 Timothy 4:11,] Paul was telling Timothy no matter how young you are, don’t let anybody tell you that you are too young,” said Long. “You just continue to be that example and people will see through what you say, how you love, how you treat people, how you use your faith.”

As the youngest person ever to hold the presidential office for New Hanover County’s NAACP chapter, he hopes to put that verse into action. Long wants to build membership for not only more seasoned members of the community but encourage younger generations to get active as well. That’s why he’s serving as a role model for Wilmington’s younger generations.

“[That way] we can give them the tools and skills that they need in order to go outside of the branch and create change and influence in board rooms, courtrooms, meetings,” said Long. “It’s one thing for us to say we’re going to be there, to say we’re going to do something but there is strength in numbers... It’s very important for us to be a unified front and for us to be seen working and leading and fighting in our community.”

To join the New Hanover NAACP, visit NHCNAACP.org and follow the organization and its upcoming events.

Long has been working on transitioning into this new role over the last few weeks. He has big shoes to fill after Deborah Maxwell’s exit from the local chapter. The good thing is, she’s only one phone call away and has been a great mentor to Long throughout the process.

