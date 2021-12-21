Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Markel Evans in Chadbourn on Dec. 17.(WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A juvenile has been charged in a fatal shooting in Columbus County.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Markel Evans in Chadbourn on Dec. 17.

The suspect’s name is not being released by the DA’s Office because he is under the age of 18.

Officials say Evans, 18, was killed after shots rang out at a birthday party near the Five Points community around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 14-year-old and a 16-year old were also injured by gunfire.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30...
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
Columbus County shooting investigation
‘Its not worth taking someone’s life:’ One dead, three injured in Columbus County shootings

Latest News

Work on the new skate park in Oak Island will begin in the fall of 2022.
Delayed construction of Oak Island’s new skate park allows more time for public input
Get Fit with 6: Affordable exercise equipment
Get Fit with 6: Easy, inexpensive items to get you or someone you love on the path to a healthy new year
Veronica Roberts honoring her late sister.
Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117
Bladen County commissioners seek military support to repair levee breached during Hurricane...
One community in Bladen still needs help to repair hurricane-damaged levee