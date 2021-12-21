Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A juvenile has been charged in a fatal shooting in Columbus County.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Markel Evans in Chadbourn on Dec. 17.

The suspect’s name is not being released by the DA’s Office because he is under the age of 18.

Officials say Evans, 18, was killed after shots rang out at a birthday party near the Five Points community around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 14-year-old and a 16-year old were also injured by gunfire.

