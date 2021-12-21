Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: wet and cold now, changes soon

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system will wring rain from the thick clouds Tuesday, so have an umbrella handy for your holiday errands. When the showers wrap by early Wednesday, most backyards in the Cape Fear Region will have netted 0.5 to 1.5 inches of beneficial rainfall.

Temperatures will struggle through the 40s to, at most, 50s under the dreary, wintry skies Tuesday, but brightening and warming is on the way toward Christmas Day. Catch details like these and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: you can customize your location and extend your forecast well beyond Christmas weekend with your WECT Weather App. Set your app to follow your location to cover you on all of your holiday travels and make sure to install it on any new devices you might receive!

