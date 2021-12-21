First Alert Forecast: rain and chill continue through tonight; milder and drier days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system will wring rain from the thick clouds through Tuesday night, so have an umbrella handy for your holiday errands. When the showers wrap by early Wednesday, most backyards in the Cape Fear Region will have netted 0.5 to 1.5 inches of beneficial rainfall. Lows overnight will drop into the lower 40s with wind values in the 30s due to stiff northwest breezes.

Our hour by hour model shows: rainy, chilly, and breezy conditions continuing into your Tuesday evening. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/CVlft8RkKx — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) December 21, 2021

High temperatures will return to the middle and upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine returns , Further warming is on the way toward Christmas Day. Catch details like these and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

It is chilly now but look at the big warming trend headed into Christmas Day in SE NC. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/MtsgDVVuIC — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) December 21, 2021

