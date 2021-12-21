Senior Connect
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: rain and chill continue through tonight; milder and drier days ahead

By Eric Davis
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system will wring rain from the thick clouds through Tuesday night, so have an umbrella handy for your holiday errands. When the showers wrap by early Wednesday, most backyards in the Cape Fear Region will have netted 0.5 to 1.5 inches of beneficial rainfall. Lows overnight will drop into the lower 40s with wind values in the 30s due to stiff northwest breezes.

High temperatures will return to the middle and upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine returns , Further warming is on the way toward Christmas Day. Catch details like these and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: you can customize your location and extend your forecast well beyond Christmas weekend with your WECT Weather App. Set your app to follow your location to cover you on all of your holiday travels and make sure to install it on any new devices you might receive!

