Family remembers woman hit and killed along Hwy 117

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Janet Barnett was hit and killed near Burgaw earlier last week, as she was walking along US 117.

Her sister, Veronica Roberts, says she was one of the best people she knew.

“She was a go-getter, she has a spirit of resiliency, no matter what life brought her she always bounced back up,” said Roberts.

Barnett was a frequent walker, and was walking home from the store the night that she was fatally struck. Her family says that they are making sure her memory lives on.

“She always has been a pretty girl. Cared for her family, this is my sister right here,” said Roberts.

Losing a loved one right before the holidays is hard, but Veronica Roberts said they are aiming to keep their spirits high.

“She’s in a better place and all things work together for the good of God regardless of what happened. It’s going to take some time to get over,” said Roberts. “I’m used to my sister, her children, she has four children who are going to miss her.”

Roberts said that Barnett was passionate about her career, going to cosmetology school to further her career and provide for her family. She said she takes comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering.

“She was very much loved by all that met her. We are just glad she is free from all pain and suffering,” said Roberts.

Officials say impairment is not suspected in the driver of the fatal crash, and so far no charges have been filed.

