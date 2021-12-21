Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of the skyline on Bernal Heights Hill during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The first numbers from the 2020 census show southern and western states gaining congressional seats. The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Already declining U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s because the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents.

Figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show the U.S. grew by only 0.1% with only an additional 392,665 added to the U.S. population, from July 2020 to July 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30...
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
Columbus County shooting investigation
‘Its not worth taking someone’s life:’ One dead, three injured in Columbus County shootings

Latest News

Dustin Carr allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Jury deliberations resume at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death resumes deliberations
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympic Games