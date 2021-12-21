Bladenboro police search for juveniles accused of armed carjacking

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Bladenboro Police Department say they’re in the process of arresting the suspects accused of a carjacking Monday afternoon.

Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell confirms officers responded to Village Oaks Apartments around 1 p.m. after a group of young men held a resident at gunpoint and stole his car and wallet.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

Chief Howell anticipates several people will be charged for the carjacking. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Fairmont, and one of the suspects has been arrested.

The remaining teens have been identified by law enforcement, but because they are juveniles, officers are unable to release their names.

