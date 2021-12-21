Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bladenboro police search for juveniles accused of armed carjacking

Bladenboro PD
Bladenboro PD(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Bladenboro Police Department say they’re in the process of arresting the suspects accused of a carjacking Monday afternoon.

Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell confirms officers responded to Village Oaks Apartments around 1 p.m. after a group of young men held a resident at gunpoint and stole his car and wallet.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

Chief Howell anticipates several people will be charged for the carjacking. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Fairmont, and one of the suspects has been arrested.

The remaining teens have been identified by law enforcement, but because they are juveniles, officers are unable to release their names.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30...
Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport
Columbus County shooting investigation
‘Its not worth taking someone’s life:’ One dead, three injured in Columbus County shootings

Latest News

Dustin Carr allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been arrested in connection to the...
Juvenile arrested in fatal Columbus Co. shooting
Work on the new skate park in Oak Island will begin in the fall of 2022.
Delayed construction of Oak Island’s new skate park allows more time for public input
Get Fit with 6: Affordable exercise equipment
Get Fit with 6: Easy, inexpensive items to get you or someone you love on the path to a healthy new year