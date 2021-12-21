ARRESTED: Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle last week.

Dustin Carr, 25, of Garland, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and fleeing to elude arrest in the Dec. 17 incident.

According to the BCSO, a deputy patrolling on Highway 87 near the intersection of West Broad Street spotted a 2004 GMC Yukon believed to have been stolen from the Lumberton area. The driver sped off when the deputy tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver led deputies on a chase along Highway 701 in Elizabethtown, then Highway 53 heading towards White Oak before turning into a residence off Highway 53. Then driver then attempted to run away on foot, but was apprehended by deputies, according to the BCSO.

Carr was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

