WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an older silver Dodge Caravan.

She is 5′3 and weighs about 130 pounds. Willetts has blue eyes and multi-colored hair which is shaved on one side.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609.

