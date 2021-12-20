WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an older silver Dodge Caravan.
She is 5′3 and weighs about 130 pounds. Willetts has blue eyes and multi-colored hair which is shaved on one side.
Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609.
