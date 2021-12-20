Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an...
According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an older silver Dodge Caravan.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a WPD Facebook post, 39-year-old Stephanie Rose Willetts may be travelling in an older silver Dodge Caravan.

She is 5′3 and weighs about 130 pounds. Willetts has blue eyes and multi-colored hair which is shaved on one side.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609￼. If you see her dial 911.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
Sheriff’s office looking for missing person
One dead, two injured in Columbus County shooting
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Crews work to restore water to some Pender County Customers
Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm...
Man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery at Wilmington shopping center

Latest News

Pandemic Operations Team will be up and running by early 2022.
New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Team will be up and running by early 2022
Shoppers looking for those last minute holiday gifts.
Businesses see increase in holiday shoppers this year
Carolina in the Morning joins forces with Brunswick Community College to bake a family-friendly...
Christmas Recipe: Butter & Jam Thumbprint Cookies
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
Sheriff’s office looking for missing person