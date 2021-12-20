Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Reminder: Water your Christmas trees to prevent fire

As we count down the days until Christmas morning, firefighters are gearing up for potential...
As we count down the days until Christmas morning, firefighters are gearing up for potential tragedies.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As we count down the days until Christmas morning, firefighters are gearing up for potential tragedies.

It’s the season of gift-giving and joy but unfortunately, the holidays can quickly turn into a nightmare if you’re not careful.

Leland Fire Chief Chris Langlois says his crews often respond to devastating fires on holidays. The causes range from decorating errors, dry Christmas trees and cooking accidents but they all have one thing in common: they can be easily avoided.

Chief Langlois says you should be mindful of the kinds of lights you use to decorate your tree. Lights meant for indoor decor won’t put off heat like outdoor decorations well. It’s also important to be mindful of where you place your tree. If a fire does happen despite your precautions, taking care of your tree can be the difference between life and death.

“When it gets dry, it gets brittle and it ignites very easily,” says Chief Langlois. “Once it ignites, it burns very fast. That reduces the amount of time that we have to, number one, show up and get there, get our firefighters into operation, get into the home and get water on the fire.”

Chief Langlois says it’s a good idea to check your smoke detectors and make sure you have several throughout your home including outside of your bedrooms. You should also be mindful when cooking and remember to turn off things like the stove or oven if you have to leave the kitchen.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
FOUND: Missing NHC man returned home safely
One dead, two injured in Columbus County shooting
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Crews work to restore water to some Pender County Customers
Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm...
Man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery at Wilmington shopping center

Latest News

Governor Cooper, health officials offer clear guidance ahead of expected omicron wave
‘We are expecting record numbers of cases’; N.C. leaders urge COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters ahead of the holidays
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports nearly 2,900 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 9.3%
New Hanover County’s Environmental Management Department is offering free Christmas tree...
New Hanover Co. residents can recycle Christmas trees starting Dec. 26
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has a Bible verse on the wall, it prompted a resident to...
Columbus County Sheriff violating First Amendment, watchdog group alleges