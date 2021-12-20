Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. residents can recycle Christmas trees starting Dec. 26

New Hanover County’s Environmental Management Department is offering free Christmas tree recycling for its residents beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.(KBJR/CBS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Environmental Management Department is offering free Christmas tree recycling for its residents beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.

The drop-off locations are:

  • Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road
  • Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road
  • New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North

“We’re proud to partner again with The Home Depot and the City of Wilmington to recycle Christmas trees for our residents,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “Real Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands can be recycled into mulch and compost to be used in New Hanover County parks, gardens and grounds. We appreciate our community’s efforts to help reduce waste in our landfill and keep our environment clean.”

Trees, wreaths and garlands must have all lights, ornaments, stands and tinsel removed before they can be recycled.

“Artificial trees or decorations will not be accepted,” a news release states. “Residents are asked to stack the trees neatly as space is limited and demand is expected to be high. Fenced-in areas in the Home Depot parking lots will be marked with signage designating the drop-off locations.”

You can learn more at Recycling.NHCgov.com or call Environmental Management at 910-798-4400, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

