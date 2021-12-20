Five displaced after house fire in Southport
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Five people were displaced after a house fire Monday morning in Southport.
The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Officials say the residents were able to escape the house unharmed.
The fire was believed to have started in the attic, according to a SFD Facebook post.
