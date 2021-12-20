Five displaced after house fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Five people were displaced after a house fire Monday morning in Southport.

The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Officials say the residents were able to escape the house unharmed.

The fire was believed to have started in the attic, according to a SFD Facebook post.

The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m. (Assistant Fire Chief Coring)

The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m. (Assistant Fire Chief Coring)

Southport Fire Department has been out on a residential structure fire at 124 Sandy Lane since 0530. The Fire was in the... Posted by Southport Fire Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.