First Alert Forecast: colder with a break in the rain, for now...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a showery Sunday cold front delivered 0.13 inches of rain to Wilmington and similar beneficial tallies across the Cape Fear Region, expect a much drier but brisk and chilly Monday. With wintry northeast breezes, temperatures will have to fight to get out of the 30s, scrape their way through the 40s, and claw to afternoon highs in the 50s.

Showers should reform Tuesday into Wednesday as a low pressure system develops off the Carolina Coast, and your First Alert Forecast carries continued cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s amid the raindrops. Brighter skies are likely for Thursday, Christmas Eve Friday, and Christmas Day Saturday, with daytime temperatures building back to the 60s and 70s in this time.

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

