First Alert Forecast: after a chilly Monday, another round of rain set to move in for Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on late on this Monday. We saw a return to brisk and sunny conditions today after some much needed rain on Sunday. This evening clouds will increase ahead of the next approaching storm. Lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 30s with a few 40s near the coast.

Monday will be chilly but try to soak in any sun you can! Tuesday and possibly part of Wednesday will be darker given a) the winter solstice and b) a high likelihood of rainclouds. pic.twitter.com/4dZKoG7iIu — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) December 20, 2021

Showers should reform Tuesday into Wednesday as a low pressure system develops off the Carolina Coast, and your First Alert Forecast carries continued cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s amid the raindrops. Brighter skies are likely for Thursday, Christmas Eve Friday, and Christmas Day Saturday, with daytime temperatures building back to the 60s and 70s in this time.

Our in-house rain accumulation model is "all in" for an inch or more between Tuesday and early Wednesday. Possible? Sure! I'm more comfortable quoting you "at least a few tenths of an inch", however. Decent little soaking in any case... pic.twitter.com/9dfDmxOlao — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) December 20, 2021

