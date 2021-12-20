Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: after a chilly Monday, another round of rain set to move in for Tuesday

By Eric Davis
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on late on this Monday. We saw a return to brisk and sunny conditions today after some much needed rain on Sunday. This evening clouds will increase ahead of the next approaching storm. Lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 30s with a few 40s near the coast.

Showers should reform Tuesday into Wednesday as a low pressure system develops off the Carolina Coast, and your First Alert Forecast carries continued cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s amid the raindrops. Brighter skies are likely for Thursday, Christmas Eve Friday, and Christmas Day Saturday, with daytime temperatures building back to the 60s and 70s in this time.

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your forecast beyond Christmas weekend with your WECT Weather App!

