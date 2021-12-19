Senior Connect
UPDATE: Teenager charged with stealing car, leading police on chase through downtown Wilmington

Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington Saturday night(Ashlea Kosikowski)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 15-year-old faces charges after police say they stole a car Saturday night in Wilmington before leading officers on a chase, hitting several other cars in the process.

Police tried to initiate a traffic stop near S. 5th Avenue and Meares Street around shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday after suspecting the vehicle to be stolen, but the driver did not stop. The driver then continued to speed up when officers stopped their pursuit near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Officials say the suspect then went into the wrong lane at Front Street and Castle Street, hitting the median in the process. Officers followed the car and saw that it had collided with another vehicle near S. Front Street and Nun Street. The suspect then hit another vehicle at the intersection of S. 5th Avenue and Ann Street, causing it to flip over.

The suspect then drove into a block wall in-front of a home. Wilmington Police say the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle got out and tried to run away but was quickly detained by officers.

Then, officials say the stolen car burst into flames. As officers worked to put out the fire, a small explosion caused a piece of debris to strike an officer in the face. The officer is expected to be okay. The driver of the vehicle that flipped over was extracted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Flee to Elude, Felony Hit and Run, Possession Schedule VI, Red Light Violation, and Damage to Real Property, among other charges.

