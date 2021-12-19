Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office looking for missing person

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Michael Anthony Jacobs, 64, was last seen Thursday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. at 6803 Alamosa Dr.

Jacobs is 6′2″ and weighs about 220 lbs. He has green eyes and short gray and brown hair.

Anyone who sees Jacobs or knows where he may be should call the sheriff’s office.

