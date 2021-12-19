Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Heavy law enforcement presence near 5th Ave. and Ann St. in Wilmington

Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington
Intersection of 5th St. and Ann St. in Wilmington(Ashlea Kosikowski)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are on the scene of an incident near 5th Avenue and Ann Street in downtown Wilmington.

While details are limited, video from the scene shared with WECT shows that one car was on fire and another was flipped over. Crime scene tape has been placed near the intersection.

WECT has reached out to officials for more information and will update this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm...
Man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery at Wilmington shopping center
WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
Pedestrian hit and killed on Pender County Highway
Maya and Charlotte, students at Supply Elementary School.
Kindergartener and second grader dropped off at wrong bus stop

Latest News

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Crews work to restore water to some Pender County Customers
One dead, two injured in Columbus County shooting
Josiah Heyer and his father, Perry Heyer
Wilmington teenager focused on football future
Dubious Distinction
Dubious Distinction